Covanta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after acquiring an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $4,682,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 429.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

