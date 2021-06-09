CPChain (CPC) 1-Day Volume Tops $229,744.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $229,744.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00474300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.77 or 0.01263804 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

