Cream Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.53 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $165.56 or 0.00471151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $102.05 million and $6.53 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

