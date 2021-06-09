Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Critical Analysis

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.38 -$16.84 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 2.24 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Creative Realities on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

