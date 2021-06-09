Critical Analysis: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) versus Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BancFirst has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Pacific Valley Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $464.34 million 4.71 $99.59 million $3.00 22.26 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.80 $3.25 million N/A N/A

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 25.69% 11.27% 1.23% Pacific Valley Bank 22.83% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BancFirst beats Pacific Valley Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at three locations; administrative headquarters and branch offices in Salinas, King City and Monterey, California. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers and individuals. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

