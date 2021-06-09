Critical Contrast: Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) vs. Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Stratus Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $640,000.00 56.76 -$5.65 million N/A N/A Stratus Properties $61.01 million 3.33 -$22.79 million N/A N/A

Gaucho Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratus Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group N/A N/A N/A Stratus Properties -27.36% -11.89% -2.67%

Summary

Gaucho Group beats Stratus Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use properties; and residences in multi-family apartment complexes. The company also operates hotel under the W Austin hotel name that includes 251 luxury rooms and suites; restaurant and bars; a full-service spa; fitness center; pool and outdoor terraces; and meeting and banquet spaces. In addition, it operates entertainment space that includes 2,750-seats live music, entertainment venue, and production studio; and hosts concerts and private events. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

