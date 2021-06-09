Critical Survey: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

90.8% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.46 $704.22 million $10.70 25.35 QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.96 $18.10 million $0.34 52.65

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.73% 28.76% 8.14% QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $309.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.25%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats QuinStreet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.