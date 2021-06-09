Critical Survey: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veoneer and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veoneer and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Veoneer presently has a consensus price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential downside of 18.63%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Veoneer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.06 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -6.23 Canoo $2.55 million 997.50 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.71

Canoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canoo beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.