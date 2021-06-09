CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD stock opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

