CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.81 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

