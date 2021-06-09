CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,995 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CrowdStrike worth $150,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. 61,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.81 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

