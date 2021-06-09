Crowny (CRWNY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,907.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $108,907.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00219573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00209729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.02 or 0.01369678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,337.60 or 0.99880305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

