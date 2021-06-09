Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $46.91 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.91 or 0.00125635 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $81.95 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

