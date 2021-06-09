Cryptaur One Day Volume Reaches $12,000.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $12,000.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

