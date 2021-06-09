Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117,385.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Crypterium has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $117,385.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

