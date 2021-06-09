CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $508,986.81 and $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

