CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145,109.29

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $145,109.29 and approximately $2,127.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00250573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

