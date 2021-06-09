CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. CSP shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of 560.78 and a beta of 1.77.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.72% of CSP worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

