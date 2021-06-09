CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

