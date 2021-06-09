Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,315,341 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Cubic worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of NYSE CUB remained flat at $$75.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

