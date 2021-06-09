Cubiex 24-Hour Volume Hits $204.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $343,862.34 and approximately $204.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00210218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.24 or 0.01385664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.81 or 0.99450754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

