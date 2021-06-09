Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

