CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $71 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.