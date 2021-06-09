Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 24.1%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares were down 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 33,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,408% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

