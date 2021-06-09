CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 36.1% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 64.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $83,419.50 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00463532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

