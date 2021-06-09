CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $353.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $353.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039355 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00247591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037075 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,806,654 coins and its circulating supply is 138,806,654 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

