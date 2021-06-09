Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,467. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $827.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

