DAD Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and $326,841.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.