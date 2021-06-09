Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

