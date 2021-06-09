Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.74. 29,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

