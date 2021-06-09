Danone (BN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2021 – Danone was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Danone was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Danone was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Danone stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.33 ($69.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,263,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €58.83.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

