Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of BN opened at €59.33 ($69.80) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.82. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

