Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

