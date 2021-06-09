DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and $3.75 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00221178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00210671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01403587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,028.66 or 1.00248808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,486,460 coins and its circulating supply is 35,140,980 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

