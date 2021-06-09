Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

