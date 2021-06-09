Dash Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $176.63 or 0.00478214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $527.60 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.83 or 0.01255767 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,174,248 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

