Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on June 16th (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DKDCU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DKDCU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

