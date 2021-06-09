Databroker Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $6,207.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

