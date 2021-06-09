Datawallet Market Capitalization Reaches $183,393.69 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $183,393.69 and approximately $4,882.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

