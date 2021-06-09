DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

