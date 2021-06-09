DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.78 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $27.78 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,983,665 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

