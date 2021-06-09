DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Hits $171,635.44

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $171,635.44 and $209.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00903131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.08902863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049250 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.