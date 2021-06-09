Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,331,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,441,721 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

