Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) PT Raised to GBX 4,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

LON DPH traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,276 ($55.87). The company had a trading volume of 225,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,934.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,552 ($33.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,853.46 ($63.41).

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total value of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

