Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.77. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,187 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.47%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

