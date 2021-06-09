Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Tops $29.86 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00235522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00216269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.01304082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.69 or 0.99809850 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.