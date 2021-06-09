DeFi Bids (BID) Trading Up 229.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 302% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $4,277.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 229.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00050127 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,043,476 coins and its circulating supply is 14,305,633 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

