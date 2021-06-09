DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $431,592.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00226081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,080.17 or 0.99830819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,097,784 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

