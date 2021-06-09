DeGate Market Capitalization Tops $26.07 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $31,847.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

