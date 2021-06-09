Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Delek US stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,774. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

